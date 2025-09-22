Next Article
UP girl (15) pregnant after being sexually assaulted by father
India
A 15-year-old girl from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her father of repeatedly sexually assaulting her, which led to her pregnancy.
The girl's mother filed a police complaint on September 21, 2025.
According to reports, the abuse began three months ago after the father divorced his wife through triple talaq and forced her out of their home.
Father threatened to harm girl's younger brother if she spoke
The FIR mentions that the father threatened to harm the girl's younger brother if she spoke up.
On September 20, after another incident, the girl managed to call her mother using her father's phone and shared everything.
Right now, police say the accused is on the run while the girl is receiving medical care.