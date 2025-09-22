Kerala's Norka Care: Health insurance for Keralites abroad

Coverage, costs, and cashless treatment

Norka Care offers ₹5 lakh health and ₹10 lakh accident coverage at affordable rates for anyone with a NORKA ID card—including students overseas.

It covers pre-existing conditions from day one and lets you get cashless treatment at 500+ hospitals in Kerala and over 16,000 across India.

Registration is open worldwide until October 22, so Keralites everywhere can make sure they—and their families—have access to solid healthcare back home.