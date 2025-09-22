Kerala's Norka Care: Health insurance for Keralites abroad
Kerala just rolled out Norka Care, India's first health and accident insurance scheme made especially for Keralites living or studying abroad.
Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the scheme goes live on November 1—right on Kerala Piravi Day, marking a big step in supporting the state's global community.
Coverage, costs, and cashless treatment
Norka Care offers ₹5 lakh health and ₹10 lakh accident coverage at affordable rates for anyone with a NORKA ID card—including students overseas.
It covers pre-existing conditions from day one and lets you get cashless treatment at 500+ hospitals in Kerala and over 16,000 across India.
Registration is open worldwide until October 22, so Keralites everywhere can make sure they—and their families—have access to solid healthcare back home.