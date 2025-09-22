Next Article
Odisha to witness heavy rain until September 28
India
Heads up, Odisha! The IMD says a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is bringing several days of heavy rain to the state.
This system kicked off from an upper air cyclonic circulation, and with another low-pressure zone expected around September 25, the wet weather could stick around until September 28.
IMD issues orange alerts for some districts
Some places—like Koraput, which got nearly 81mm of rain on September 22—are already feeling the downpour.
More heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on September 23 in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, and other districts.
Coastal areas should watch out for squally winds up to 60km/h through September 25.
IMD has issued orange alerts for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.