Odisha to witness heavy rain until September 28

IMD issues orange alerts for some districts

Some places—like Koraput, which got nearly 81mm of rain on September 22—are already feeling the downpour.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on September 23 in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, and other districts.

Coastal areas should watch out for squally winds up to 60km/h through September 25.

IMD has issued orange alerts for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.