Next Article
Bengaluru man kills wife in front of daughter over suspicions
India
On Monday, 28-year-old Rekha was killed by her husband Lokesh Lohithshwa near a Kamakshipalya bus stop in Bengaluru while she waited with her minor daughter.
Lokesh reportedly followed Rekha and stabbed her about 11 times during an argument. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.
After the attack, Lokesh fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt.
Police say ongoing fights over suspicions of infidelity may have triggered the murder
Rekha had moved to Bengaluru with her two daughters after separating from her first husband, later marrying Lokesh and helping him get work as a driver in her company.
Police say ongoing fights over suspicions of infidelity may have triggered the murder.
A case has been filed but Lokesh hasn't been caught yet. The investigation is still underway.