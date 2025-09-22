Delhi reports 685 dengue cases this year
Delhi has logged 685 dengue cases so far in 2025, with a jump of 66 new cases just last week.
While that sounds like a lot, it's actually fewer than this time last year or the year before.
Still, certain areas—like Delhi Cantonment and Najafgarh—are seeing more cases, and tracking patients is tricky when addresses are incomplete.
Malaria and chikungunya cases also on the rise
It's not just dengue—malaria and chikungunya are also climbing.
Malaria cases have reached 333 this year (the highest for this period in five years), and chikungunya has hit a record 52 cases.
Experts say waterlogging from the monsoon is giving mosquitoes plenty of places to breed.
Drones to the rescue
To help outsmart the mosquitoes, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav launched drone-based insecticide spraying on September 22.
These drones can reach waterlogged spots that are tough for people to access, covering up to two kilometers in seven minutes—a high-tech boost aimed at slowing disease spread in hard-hit neighborhoods.