Delhi reports 685 dengue cases this year India Sep 22, 2025

Delhi has logged 685 dengue cases so far in 2025, with a jump of 66 new cases just last week.

While that sounds like a lot, it's actually fewer than this time last year or the year before.

Still, certain areas—like Delhi Cantonment and Najafgarh—are seeing more cases, and tracking patients is tricky when addresses are incomplete.