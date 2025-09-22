Search ops for terrorists underway in Kathua, J&K
Security teams have kicked off a major search in Malhar, Kathua district, after reports of terrorists spotted nearby on Monday.
This follows ongoing operations in the Keshwan and Seoj Dhar forests (Kishtwar and Doda districts) that started since Friday, especially after a soldier tragically lost his life during an encounter with militants.
Locals asked to stay indoors
The latest gunfight in Keshwan on Sunday has only raised tensions.
Police are now using sniffer dogs and multiple teams to sweep dense forests near Dragal village, urging locals to stay indoors and report anything unusual.
Malhar has already seen extra vigilance since March's disappearance—and later tragic deaths—of three civilians, which sparked protests and highlighted just how challenging security remains here.