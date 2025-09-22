Next Article
India, Morocco ink new defense deal: What it includes
India
India and Morocco have signed a fresh defense agreement, aiming to work more closely on everything from joint military training to cyber defense.
During his visit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the opening of a new Defense Wing at the Indian Embassy in Rabat—both moves designed to boost collaboration on the ground.
More than just military drills
This deal isn't just about military drills—it's about both countries teaming up on big issues like counter-terrorism, maritime security, and tech sharing.
With the new embassy wing coordinating projects and talks for even deeper cooperation ahead, this partnership could shape how India and Morocco tackle regional security challenges together.