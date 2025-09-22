Next Article
Coimbatore court bomb scare: Email threat to 6 locations
India
On Monday, Coimbatore's Principal District Court got an email warning that six bombs were planted and everyone needed to evacuate by 2pm.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked everything out, but just like a similar scare on August 28, it turned out to be a false alarm—no explosives were found.
Other places searched too
The threat didn't just target the court; places like the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy's Coimbatore Centre and Jawans Bhavan were also searched.
BDDS teams responded quickly after the district judge's office flagged the email, but every location was declared safe in the end.