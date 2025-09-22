Coimbatore court bomb scare: Email threat to 6 locations India Sep 22, 2025

On Monday, Coimbatore's Principal District Court got an email warning that six bombs were planted and everyone needed to evacuate by 2pm.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked everything out, but just like a similar scare on August 28, it turned out to be a false alarm—no explosives were found.