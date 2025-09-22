Appointment of India's patent chief challenged in SC India Sep 22, 2025

Unnat Pandit's appointment as India's top patent official has landed in the Supreme Court after the All India Patent Officers's Welfare Association (AIPOWA) called his selection "illegal" and arbitrary.

The government defended its move in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, saying it skipped the usual open recruitment because no suitable candidates turned up in 2020 and there was an urgent need to fill the post.