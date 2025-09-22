Appointment of India's patent chief challenged in SC
Unnat Pandit's appointment as India's top patent official has landed in the Supreme Court after the All India Patent Officers's Welfare Association (AIPOWA) called his selection "illegal" and arbitrary.
The government defended its move in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, saying it skipped the usual open recruitment because no suitable candidates turned up in 2020 and there was an urgent need to fill the post.
CGPDT role is crucial for protecting patents, designs, trademarks
The CGPDT role is crucial for protecting patents, designs, and trademarks—especially with tech and innovation under the spotlight.
AIPOWA argues that skipping standard hiring steps threatens fairness and transparency in a department that shapes how intellectual property is handled across India.
Allegations of irregularities against Pandit
Pandit brings both technical know-how and bureaucratic experience to the table.
Despite holding onto his position, he's facing allegations of irregularities.
He says these charges are driven by "personal animosity," but AIPOWA points to multiple show-cause notices from the ministry as proof of deeper issues.
AIPOWA says earlier committees' recommendations were also ignored
Beyond just one appointment, AIPOWA claims earlier committees' calls for open recruitment were ignored without explanation.