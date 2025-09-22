Next Article
India to invest ₹30,000cr in MALE drones, focus on local
India is gearing up to buy medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones, with a ₹30,000 crore investment planned, as recently revealed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The move is part of a push to make more defense gear at home—aiming for 75% of spending to stay domestic—and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
Singh's vision for defense budget overhaul
Singh also laid out a bold plan for the next 15 years: over $35 billion in annual defense spending, focused on filling key gaps like advanced fighter jets and new surveillance planes.
He's calling for India's defense budget to rise from under 2% to between 2.5 and 3% of GDP to better tackle future security challenges.