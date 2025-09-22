Next Article
Telangana teen dies by suicide over ₹10,000 party bill argument
India
A 19-year-old engineering student from Telangana's Adilabad district died by suicide on Sunday, following an argument over a ₹10,000 party bill.
Staying in a Narapally hostel, he left behind a video saying some people demanded money and threatened him.
Police begin probe into claims of threats, assault
After his father filed a complaint, police began investigating claims of threats and assault. Cases have been registered for abetment of suicide, extortion, and under the SC/ST Act.
Early findings suggest an argument among friends at a bar led to an altercation—now police are piecing together what really happened.