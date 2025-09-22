Jharkhand woman stabs husband to death over mobile phone

Devi arrested, weapon recovered

Yadav, originally from Bihar, had lived in Mihijam with his family for several years.

Police say the argument escalated until Devi fatally attacked him with a knife.

She was arrested at the scene, and officers recovered the weapon.

An FIR has been filed under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police are investigating further while awaiting post-mortem results to confirm details about the cause of death.