2 senior Maoist leaders with ₹40 lakh bounty killed

These leaders were central to the Maoist operations in Bastar for over 30 years.

Their deaths are seen as a major blow to the group—this year alone, 249 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh, leaving only nine Central Committee members active now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it "a major victory" against Naxalism and reaffirmed plans to end it by March 2026.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also praised the step toward peace, while police urged remaining militants to surrender for rehabilitation.