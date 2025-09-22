Next Article
Delhi's monsoon to withdraw by September 25: Skymet
Delhi's monsoon is wrapping up this week, with Mahesh Palawat of Skymet saying withdrawal is likely by Thursday (September 25, 2024).
Dry northwesterly winds are in charge now, skies are clear, and daytime highs will hover between 34°C and 36°C.
Monsoon 2024: Record-breaking rains for Delhi
The 2024 monsoon was a record-breaker—Delhi got 902.6mm of rain so far, about 35% above average.
May saw its wettest month ever, and June through August all had big surpluses too.
Even with just eight rainy days in September, the city already beat its usual monthly rainfall.
What to expect next?
With the rains leaving, expect drier weather ahead.
Air quality is moderate for now (index around 127), but early signs of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana could mean things get hazier soon.