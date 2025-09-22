Bullet train's underwater tunnel completed: Travel time cut to 2 hours

Project update and Japan training

The project is moving fast, with 320km of viaduct already done and new stations coming up.

The line will use E10 Shinkansen trains (think super-fast Japanese tech) and the first section, from Surat to Bilimora, is expected to be operational by 2027.

There's also been some cool innovation—like dual-train tunnels and massive girders—and Indian staff are even training in Japan to make sure everything runs safely and smoothly.