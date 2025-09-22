Next Article
Bullet train's underwater tunnel completed: Travel time cut to 2 hours
India
Big news for travel in India—engineers have just achieved a breakthrough in the 4.8-km underwater tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.
This is the country's first ever under-sea rail tunnel, connecting Mumbai and Thane, and it'll help cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours.
Project update and Japan training
The project is moving fast, with 320km of viaduct already done and new stations coming up.
The line will use E10 Shinkansen trains (think super-fast Japanese tech) and the first section, from Surat to Bilimora, is expected to be operational by 2027.
There's also been some cool innovation—like dual-train tunnels and massive girders—and Indian staff are even training in Japan to make sure everything runs safely and smoothly.