India shifts gears on defense: Less foreign reliance, more indigenization India Sep 22, 2025

India's defense game plan is getting a major update—think less about juggling US and Russia ties, more about building stuff at home.

Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh just shared that the focus now is on indigenization and teaming up with countries willing to actually share key tech.

According to Singh, Prime Minister Modi is also backing this push to cut down on relying too much on foreign military gear.