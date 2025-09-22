Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Mumbai, nearby areas
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says active monsoon weather is rolling in from September 22 to 26.
Expect thunderstorms, heavy rain, and winds up to 40km/h on Monday and Tuesday.
Showers might ease midweek but could pick up again by Friday.
Palghar, Thane, Raigad: What to expect?
Palghar is set for big storms early in the week, with more rain likely by Friday.
Thane should get steady showers all week, while Raigad can expect early-week thunderstorms and possible weekend downpours.
Authorities are warning about flooding and travel delays—so keep an eye on local updates and stay safe out there!