Mumbai hotelier conned out of ₹60L in UPSC results manipulation
A Mumbai hotelier, Irshad Khan, was tricked out of around ₹60 lakh by two men who promised to help his son clear the UPSC civil services exam.
The scammers—Yakub Shaikh (posing as a CID officer) and Vijay Chaudhary—claimed they could manipulate results and even pretended to be top officials over phone calls.
Khan's son, Saddam Khan, had already failed the exam four times and was hoping for a breakthrough.
Khan filed complaint after confronting duo
After paying in installments but seeing no change in his son's results, Khan confronted the duo.
They gave excuses and even blamed his son's religion. Realizing he'd been scammed, Khan filed a police complaint.
Shaikh has now been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while Chaudhary is still on the run.
Police are digging deeper into how far this exam scam goes.