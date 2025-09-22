Heart attacks in men under 40: Causes, symptoms, prevention

Regular health checks can help catch risks early

Silent heart attacks don't always come with classic chest pain—they can show up as tiredness or mild discomfort and often go unnoticed until it's serious.

With 1 in 5 acute coronary cases now seen in people under 40, experts say it's time for regular health checks and small lifestyle changes.

Catching risks early could help protect your health—and your future—before problems sneak up on you.