Heart attacks in men under 40: Causes, symptoms, prevention
India
Heart disease isn't just an older person's problem anymore—almost half of all heart attacks in Indian men now happen before age 50, and a quarter before 40.
Genetics play a part, but everyday habits like sitting too much, unhealthy eating, smoking, and constant stress are making things worse.
Regular health checks can help catch risks early
Silent heart attacks don't always come with classic chest pain—they can show up as tiredness or mild discomfort and often go unnoticed until it's serious.
With 1 in 5 acute coronary cases now seen in people under 40, experts say it's time for regular health checks and small lifestyle changes.
Catching risks early could help protect your health—and your future—before problems sneak up on you.