UP man dies by suicide over house demolition threat
India
Hari Singh, a 35-year-old daily wage worker from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on September 21, 2025.
He was deeply worried that his family's two-room house—where they'd lived for 25 years—would be demolished after the forest department took over the land.
He was found hanging from a tree in Sakatpur.
Ongoing pressure led to this tragedy: MLA
Local MLA Vipin Kumar Verma visited Singh's family and shared that he'd already asked the forest department to help relocate them before any demolition.
Verma said ongoing pressure led to this tragedy and promised to file a complaint against those responsible, stressing that better support could have prevented it.