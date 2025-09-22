Next Article
Tiruchirappalli to have power cut on September 23: Areas affected
India
Heads up, Tiruchirappalli! There's a planned power cut this Tuesday as the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation does some emergency works at the Tiruchi 110 kV and Samayapuram substations.
The outage is set for 9:45am to 4:00pm so it's a good idea to plan ahead if you'll be around.
Affected areas
Expect the power to be out in spots like Central Bus Stand, VOC Road, Kumuli Thoppu, Raja Colony, Railway Junction, and parts of Khajapettai.
Even farther areas like Samayapuram and Thiruvasi will feel it too.
If you live in Kumaran Nagar or Ramalinga Nagar, now's the time to get ready—consider making arrangements so your day isn't thrown off by the shutdown.