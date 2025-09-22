Jharkhand: 6 men rob bank, escape with ₹1cr in jewelry
On Monday afternoon, six armed men pulled off a major heist at HDFC Bank's Rajbari Road branch in Madhupur, Deoghar (Jharkhand), escaping with over ₹1 crore in cash and jewelry.
Two of the robbers entered wearing helmets and burqas, followed by four more, at least three of whom were armed with pistols.
They forced staff and customers to hand over valuables and quickly took control of the situation.
No shots were fired during the robbery
The robbers grabbed everyone's phones to stop calls for help and assaulted anyone who resisted.
After breaking into the bank lockers, they locked up the bank from outside before fleeing on three motorcycles—one was ditched five kilometers away as a possible decoy.
No shots were fired, but one employee was injured and is now stable.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage, but officials admit that missing armed guards made things easier for the gang.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities look into serious security lapses at the branch.