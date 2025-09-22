Jharkhand: 6 men rob bank, escape with ₹1cr in jewelry

No shots were fired during the robbery

The robbers grabbed everyone's phones to stop calls for help and assaulted anyone who resisted.

After breaking into the bank lockers, they locked up the bank from outside before fleeing on three motorcycles—one was ditched five kilometers away as a possible decoy.

One employee was injured and is now stable.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, but officials admit that missing armed guards made things easier for the gang.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities look into serious security lapses at the branch.