India's only active volcano erupts twice in a week

Volcano's history and location

This tiny 8.34 sq km island is perched right where the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates meet.

It's been erupting on and off since way back in 1787, with bigger events in 1991, 2005, 2017, and even as recently as 2022.

Its remote location keeps it about 140-150km away from the nearest inhabited spots like Swaraj Dweep (Havelock) and Narcondam Island.