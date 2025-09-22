76L people in 4 days: India's biggest health drive sets record

Between September 17 and 20, the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan pulled off a massive health drive—setting up over 2.83 lakh camps across India. The goal? Catch illnesses like cancer, anemia, TB, and sickle cell disease early and help people stay healthier. In just these few days, a cumulative footfall of more than 76 lakh was recorded at these camps.

Millions checked for lifestyle diseases, women's health issues Screenings were huge: millions checked for hypertension (37 lakh), diabetes (35 lakh), breast cancer (over nine lakh women), and cervical cancer (4.7 lakh).

Plus, there was real support for moms and kids—18 lakh pregnant women got check-ups and 51 lakh children received vaccines.

New health cards for nearly 5 lakh people The campaign also tackled anemia (15 lakh screened), TB (22 lakh), sickle cell disease (2.3 lakh)—and even hosted blood donation drives with 1.6 lakh new donors signing up.

On top of that, nearly five lakh people got new Ayushman/PM-JAY health cards to help them access care.