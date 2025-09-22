Munak Canal cleanup: Delhi puts ₹5cr contract for 49,000MT waste
Delhi is finally tackling the massive waste problem in the Munak Canal—think nearly half a million tons of silt and trash clogging up this crucial waterway.
The government just put out a ₹5 crore contract to clear almost 49,000 metric tons of waste in 75 days, with all that junk headed for a landfill.
More than just a canal
The Munak Canal isn't just any canal—it brings essential water from Haryana to Delhi and helps keep the city running.
Alongside the cleanup, there are big plans: an elevated corridor to ease traffic, new parks and walkways along the banks, and even solar panels on parts of the canal to save water and make clean energy.
Earlier this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta checked out the site herself and pushed for faster cleaning and better infrastructure with new roads.
This project is about cleaner water, safer spaces, and a greener city—stuff that impacts everyone living here.