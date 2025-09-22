Munak Canal cleanup: Delhi puts ₹5cr contract for 49,000MT waste

More than just a canal

The Munak Canal isn't just any canal—it brings essential water from Haryana to Delhi and helps keep the city running.

Alongside the cleanup, there are big plans: an elevated corridor to ease traffic, new parks and walkways along the banks, and even solar panels on parts of the canal to save water and make clean energy.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta checked out the site herself and pushed for faster cleaning and better infrastructure with new roads.

This project is about cleaner water, safer spaces, and a greener city—stuff that impacts everyone living here.