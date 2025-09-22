Fireworks in Himalayas spark outrage; artist issues apology

Outdoor apparel brand Arc'teryx has apologized for a fireworks display in the Himalayas. The brand had teamed up with artist Cai Guo-Qiang to stage the "Rising Dragon" fireworks display at a plateau located about 5,500m above sea level in Shigatse, Tibet . The display involved colorful fireworks shooting from a mountaintop, which were compared to a dragon by Cai, the mastermind behind 2008 Beijing Olympic Games' fireworks display. However, the event drew criticism on Chinese social media for its environmental impact.

Official response Investigation launched into event The Shigatse local government has since launched an investigation into the event after it drew heavy criticism. The city's Communist Party committee said they are taking the matter seriously and have formed a team to investigate. Arc'teryx, which was founded in Canada and bought by an Anta Sports-led consortium in 2019, apologized on social media platforms Weibo and Instagram. They admitted that the event contradicted their commitment to outdoor spaces and promised to invite a third-party environmental organization for assessment.

Artist's apology Cai Guo-Qiang also apologized Cai also apologized on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, admitting that "several areas failed to be taken into account properly." He promised to cooperate with authorities in assessing ecological impacts and pledged stricter measures in the future. Despite the apologies, Chinese state media have criticized Arc'teryx for its inconsistent statements on Weibo and Instagram regarding the involvement of a third party for environmental assessment.