'She had bad breath': Indian claims sexual assault accusation untrue 

Legal proceedings

Sharma's defense claimed victim interacted with him voluntarily

When the woman went to the restroom and then returned, Sharma dragged her into a nearby nursing room, where he forced a kiss on her, held her back, and made aggressive sex overtures despite her protests, according to Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim. Sharma denied the charges, claiming that the victim had consented to go to the nursing room. His defense argued that she interacted with him voluntarily but got upset after he commented on her bad breath.