The Trump administration is set to make a major announcement on Monday, linking the use of the over-the-counter pain reliever Tylenol by pregnant women to autism. Tylenol is commonly known as paracetamol worldwide. President Donald Trump teased the announcement during the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, telling the crowd, "I think we found an answer to autism." The move comes amid rising autism diagnoses in the United States since 2000.

Announcement details Pregnant women can take Tylenol Trump officials are also set to unveil an initiative to examine how the drug leucovorin could purportedly and perhaps treat autism, according to the Washington Post. Decades of research have provided no definitive answers about what causes autism, but many scientists believe genetics, possibly in combination with environmental factors, play a role. Medical guidelines, however, say it is safe for pregnant women to take Tylenol or paracetamol.

Manufacturer's response Kenvue refutes Trump's claims However, Kenvue Inc., the manufacturer of Tylenol, has vehemently refuted the administration's claims. The company said it believes independent science shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers," Kenvue said in a statement.