Trump administration reportedly set to tie paracetamol to autism risk
What's the story
The Trump administration is set to make a major announcement on Monday, linking the use of the over-the-counter pain reliever Tylenol by pregnant women to autism. Tylenol is commonly known as paracetamol worldwide. President Donald Trump teased the announcement during the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, telling the crowd, "I think we found an answer to autism." The move comes amid rising autism diagnoses in the United States since 2000.
Announcement details
Pregnant women can take Tylenol
Trump officials are also set to unveil an initiative to examine how the drug leucovorin could purportedly and perhaps treat autism, according to the Washington Post. Decades of research have provided no definitive answers about what causes autism, but many scientists believe genetics, possibly in combination with environmental factors, play a role. Medical guidelines, however, say it is safe for pregnant women to take Tylenol or paracetamol.
Manufacturer's response
Kenvue refutes Trump's claims
However, Kenvue Inc., the manufacturer of Tylenol, has vehemently refuted the administration's claims. The company said it believes independent science shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers," Kenvue said in a statement.
Autism statistics
CDC data on autism diagnoses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a rise in autism diagnoses among eight-year-olds in the United States. The rate increased from 0.66% in 2000 to 2.77% by 2020. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr was preparing to suggest a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).