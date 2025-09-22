Canada arrests Inderjit Gosal, Pannun aide and Khalistani terrorist

Inderjit Singh Gosal, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and close aide of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been arrested in Canada . The 36-year-old was taken into custody on multiple firearms-related charges in Ottawa . His arrest is seen as a major shift from Canada's previous lenient approach toward separatist groups in the name of freedom of speech.

Diplomatic influence Arrest follows India's concerns over Canadian extremism Gosal's arrest comes as India and Canada try to reset ties that have been fragmented after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. Canada found itself at the center of a geopolitical rift after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegation that the Indian government had a hand in the killing of Nijjar. After almost two years of strained tries, the two countries resumed normal diplomatic operations by reappointing high commissioners to each other's capitals.

Past incidents Second arrest in less than a year This is the second time Gosal has been arrested by Canadian police in less than a year. He was previously detained last November for his involvement in a violent incident at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area. At that time, he was said to be the main organizer of the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada.

Key associations Gosal was right-hand man of Pannun Gosal is considered a right-hand man of Khalistani terrorist Pannun. He became a key Canadian organizer for SFJ after the death of Nijjar in June 2023. Pannun was declared an "individual terrorist" by India's Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020. The SJF has over 100 cases registered against it and Pannun, with nearly 60 cases in Punjab alone.