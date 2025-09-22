Four deaths linked to call failures force Australia's telecom overhaul

Australia is set to reform its telecommunications industry after a major company's failure to connect hundreds of emergency calls last week. The incident, which was linked to four deaths, involved Optus, the country's second-largest telecom company. The company blamed a "technical failure" for the disconnection of 624 calls from emergency services on last Thursday.

Past fines Optus previously penalized for similar violation This isn't the first time Optus has faced penalties for failing to meet emergency call rules. The company was fined over AU$12 million (around $8 million) for a similar violation during a network outage on November 8, 2023. Australia's largest telecom company, Telstra, also faced a AU$3 million ($2 million) fine in December last year for not complying with emergency call rules during a technical disruption at its "0-0-0" call center.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway into incident The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), the industry watchdog, is investigating what went wrong with Optus last week. "Optus and all telecommunications providers have obligations under Australian law to make sure emergency services calls go through," said Communications Minister Anika Wells. She also warned that there would be consequences for the broader telecommunications sector over this incident.

Apology issued Apology issued by Optus CEO Rue Stephen Rue, the CEO of Optus and a subsidiary of Singapore government-owned telecom company Singtel, has apologized for the failure. He said in a statement on Sunday, "I want to reiterate how sorry I am about the very sad loss of the lives of four people who could not reach emergency services in their time of need." Rue also noted that early investigations indicate established processes were not followed.