30 civilians killed as Pakistan Air Force bombs Taliban hideouts 

At least 30 civilians were killed in an airstrike by the Pakistan Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Matre Dara village in Tirah Valley on Monday, according to multiple reports. The attack occurred around 2:00am when eight LS-6 bombs were dropped from JF-17 fighter jets. The blasts destroyed a large part of the Pashtun-majority village and left many injured, although their condition remains unknown.

Targeted operation Airstrike aimed at TTP hideouts Local media reports suggest that the airstrike was aimed at Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the region. This comes amid a series of military operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. On Sunday, seven TTP terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security concerns Rise in terrorist activities Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently emphasized that Afghanistan must choose between siding with terrorists or standing with Pakistan. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been the site of numerous counter-terrorism operations, many of which have resulted in civilian casualties.

Human rights concerns Amnesty International's criticism of Pakistan In June, Amnesty International slammed the Pakistan government for failing to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, had said that "Pakistani authorities have failed to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who continue to pay the price of escalating drone strikes." She also highlighted a "disturbing rise" in attacks since March.