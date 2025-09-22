30 civilians killed as Pakistan Air Force bombs Taliban hideouts
What's the story
At least 30 civilians were killed in an airstrike by the Pakistan Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Matre Dara village in Tirah Valley on Monday, according to multiple reports. The attack occurred around 2:00am when eight LS-6 bombs were dropped from JF-17 fighter jets. The blasts destroyed a large part of the Pashtun-majority village and left many injured, although their condition remains unknown.
Targeted operation
Airstrike aimed at TTP hideouts
Local media reports suggest that the airstrike was aimed at Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the region. This comes amid a series of military operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. On Sunday, seven TTP terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Security concerns
Rise in terrorist activities
Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently emphasized that Afghanistan must choose between siding with terrorists or standing with Pakistan. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been the site of numerous counter-terrorism operations, many of which have resulted in civilian casualties.
Human rights concerns
Amnesty International's criticism of Pakistan
In June, Amnesty International slammed the Pakistan government for failing to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, had said that "Pakistani authorities have failed to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who continue to pay the price of escalating drone strikes." She also highlighted a "disturbing rise" in attacks since March.
Security statistics
Rising trend of terror attacks in Pakistan
According to police data, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 605 terror incidents from January to August this year. These incidents claimed the lives of at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel. In August alone, there were 129 such incidents, including the deaths of six Pakistan Army and paramilitary Federal Constabulary personnel.