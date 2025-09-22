Prince Andrew's ex-wife called Epstein 'supreme friend' after public bashing

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, referred to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a "supreme friend" in a 2011 email, new reports have revealed. The correspondence came just weeks after she publicly distanced herself from Epstein, who had been jailed for soliciting prostitution from a minor three years earlier. Despite her past association with Epstein, the duchess' spokesperson said she was "taken in by his lies" and condemned him publicly when she learned about the allegations against him.

Spokesperson statement Email sent after Epstein threatened to sue the duchess Ferguson's spokesperson said that the email was sent in response to Epstein threatening to sue her for defamation. They added that the duchess does not retract her public condemnation of Epstein. "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims," the spokesperson said.

Past connection Prince Andrew's association with Epstein The duchess' former husband, Prince Andrew, was also embroiled in controversy over his association with Epstein. Allegations that Prince Andrew sexually abused a woman introduced to him by Epstein were settled out of court. This led to Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties and losing military affiliations and charitable patronages.