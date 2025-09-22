UK may waive visa fees as Trump hikes H-1B costs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering proposals to waive visa fees for top scientists, academics, and digital experts, according to Financial Times. The move is part of a plan to boost economic growth in the UK . This comes as the US, under President Donald Trump , imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas , which are widely used by American tech firms.

Talent attraction Current visa costs and health surcharge Starmer's "global talent task force" is considering options such as waiving visa fees for graduates of the world's top five universities or winners of prestigious prizes. An official told the FT, "We're talking about the sort of people who have attended the world's top five universities or have won prestigious prizes." The UK currently charges £766 per applicant for its global talent visa, with partners/children paying the same fee. Applicants also face an annual health surcharge of £1,035.

US impact Trump's visa fee hike sparks UK's response Discussions on the proposed changes have been influenced by Trump's recent decision to increase visa fees. An official said, "Trump's decision had put wind in the sails of those wanting to reform Britain's high-end visa system to boost growth ahead of the November 26 Budget." The task force is chaired by Starmer's business adviser Varun Chandra and science minister Lord Patrick Vallance.

Tax review Chancellor's review of tax system underway Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also reviewing the tax system to make it easier for top global talent to come to the UK. Her changes to the non-domicile tax regime have raised concerns about wealthy individuals leaving Britain, but early data suggests a limited impact. The number of global talent visas granted increased by 76% in the year ending June 2023, reaching 3,901.