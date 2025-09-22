Jaishankar to meet Rubio today amid trade, H-1B visa tension 

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00am EST (8:30pm IST) on Monday, according to the schedule released by the US State Department. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen India-US ties, which had been strained recently but are now showing signs of recovery.

Trade discussions First in-person interaction since trade tensions escalated The upcoming meeting will be the first in-person interaction between Jaishankar and Rubio since trade tensions escalated after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff. Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil. Since then, tensions have simmered. But recently, there have been signs of thawing ties, with Trump wishing Modi on his birthday and later saying that there would be "no difficulty" in arriving at a deal.

Visa concerns Addressing H-1B visa fee hike The meeting will also address the recent increase in H-1B visa fees by the Trump administration, which has caused confusion and concern among Indians in the US. However, the White House has since clarified that the $100,000 fee only applies to new applicants and not current visa holders. Earlier this month, during the Senate confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor, Trump's pick for US Ambassador to India, Rubio emphasized India's importance in shaping the global future, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

UNGA schedule Jaishankar's engagements at UNGA Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week. He started his engagements with a bilateral meeting with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa P Lazaro. The UNGA session this year coincides with several thematic events, including the UN's 80th anniversary commemoration and a Climate Ambition Summit convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.