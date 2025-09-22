'Hate opponents...don't want best for them': Trump at Kirk memorial 

United States President Donald Trump addressed a massive crowd at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona on Sunday. The event was attended by tens of thousands and featured emotional tributes from Kirk's widow, Erika, Vice President JD Vance, and several senior White House officials. During his speech, Trump diverged from somber remarks to make lighthearted quips and jokes.

Speech content 'I hate my opponents, I'm sorry' Trump mentioned that, before Kirk was killed, he told his staff he wasn't afraid of students who disagreed with him. "I'm not here to fight—I want to know...and love them," Trump quoted Kirk. "On his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie...truly was...He didn't hate his opponents; he wanted the best for them," Trump said, before adding, "That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don't want the best for them."

Eulogies delivered Erika Kirk and VP Vance's address Vice President Vance called Kirk "a martyr for the Christian faith." "The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today - and instead, my friends, we have had a revival and celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his Lord Jesus Christ." ance also argued that Kirk combined the traditions of Socrates and Christianity. "He was Athens and Jerusalem; the city of reason and the city of God in one person," Vance said.

Erika 'Answer to hate is not hate' Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, also emphasized how her husband's murder inspired people to embrace Christianity, saying they saw a revival instead of violence. She also said she forgave her husband's shooter "because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do." "The answer to hate is not hate...The answer we know from the Gospel is love, and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us," she added.

Twitter Post Thousands attended the memorial 🚨 ABSOLUTE CHILLS.



Tens of thousands of people just sang all at once during worship at Charlie Kirk's memorial.



Wow.



They wanted a movement to roll over and back down - but got this instead. pic.twitter.com/RN6fOBaTwq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025