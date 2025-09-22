Super Typhoon Ragasa nears Philippines; authorities warn of catastrophic damage

The Philippines is on high alert as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches its shores. The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 230km/h, is expected to make landfall over the sparsely populated northern islands on Monday. Regional authorities have described the typhoon as potentially "catastrophic." The Philippine weather bureau has warned of a "high risk of life-threatening storm surge," with peak heights exceeding 3 meters (10 feet).

Preparations underway Thousands evacuated, schools shut In light of the impending disaster, thousands have been evacuated from their homes. Schools and government offices across large parts of the country, including Manila, have been shut down. Authorities are warning residents to prepare for widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to homes and infrastructure. The remote Batanes or Babuyan Islands, home to about 20,000 people, are expected to bear the brunt of this storm.

Regional effects Ragasa to bring heavy rains to Taiwan Although Ragasa is not expected to directly hit Taiwan, it will bring heavy rains to the island's east coast. Nearly 300 people have already been evacuated from Hualien in eastern Taiwan as a precautionary measure. Forest areas and nature trails across southern and eastern Taiwan have also been closed since early Monday. In China's Guangdong province, authorities are advising residents to prepare for a "catastrophic" and "large-scale disaster."