Trump, Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk's memorial after public fallout

United States President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met at a memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Videos from the event show the pair speaking in a way that appeared cordial. Thousands of right-wing supporters and top Republicans attended the event. Kirk, a staunch ally of Trump, was shot dead on September 10 while addressing a rally at a Utah university.

Reunion details Musk shares picture with Trump on X Before Trump addressed the crowd, Musk approached him and sat next to him. They were seen shaking hands and chatting. Musk later shared a picture of their meeting on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "For Charlie." This marked a significant moment, as it was their first face-to-face interaction since their public feud over Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" in June.

Twitter Post Musk reshared White House's post POTUS x @ElonMusk



For Charlie. pic.twitter.com/Inaf8X81Gy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2025

Feud aftermath Fallout between Musk and Trump The feud between Trump and Musk started when the latter criticized Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which he said would increase US debt and remove tax incentives for electric vehicles. The tension escalated when Musk suggested that Trump should be impeached, took credit for his election victory, and alleged that Trump was in Jeffrey Epstein's files. In response, Trump threatened to investigate subsidies received by Musk's companies.