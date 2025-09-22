Trump, Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk's memorial after public fallout
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met at a memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Videos from the event show the pair speaking in a way that appeared cordial. Thousands of right-wing supporters and top Republicans attended the event. Kirk, a staunch ally of Trump, was shot dead on September 10 while addressing a rally at a Utah university.
Reunion details
Musk shares picture with Trump on X
Before Trump addressed the crowd, Musk approached him and sat next to him. They were seen shaking hands and chatting. Musk later shared a picture of their meeting on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "For Charlie." This marked a significant moment, as it was their first face-to-face interaction since their public feud over Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" in June.
Twitter Post
Musk reshared White House's post
POTUS x @ElonMusk— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2025
For Charlie. pic.twitter.com/Inaf8X81Gy
Feud aftermath
Fallout between Musk and Trump
The feud between Trump and Musk started when the latter criticized Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which he said would increase US debt and remove tax incentives for electric vehicles. The tension escalated when Musk suggested that Trump should be impeached, took credit for his election victory, and alleged that Trump was in Jeffrey Epstein's files. In response, Trump threatened to investigate subsidies received by Musk's companies.
Response and prediction
Kirk's wife spoke about forgiveness at the service
Trump, when asked if he wanted to repair his relationship with Musk, had said, "No." He also made it clear that he had "no intention of speaking" to Musk anytime soon. Interestingly, Kirk predicted earlier this year that Musk and Trump would reconcile. At the Sunday service for Kirk, his wife, Erika, said she forgave her husband's shooter "because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do." Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson, 22, of shooting Kirk.