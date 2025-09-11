Ayodhya Ram temple ready for flag hoisting on November 25
Big moment coming up in Ayodhya—the Ram Temple is almost finished, and a special flag-hoisting ceremony is set for November 25, 2024.
This lines up with Vivah Panchami, which celebrates Lord Ram and Sita's wedding.
Rituals will kick off from November 23 to build up to the main event.
Who all are invited to the ceremony
This time, the focus is on bringing everyone together—gram pradhans (village heads) and people from SC, ST, and OBC communities across 24 nearby districts are invited.
The highlight: a massive 42-foot flag will go up on the temple's spire (which itself stands at 161 feet), while smaller flags will be raised around the complex.
It follows big milestones like PM Modi's Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January 2024 and the consecration of Ram Darbar statues this June.
Why it matters
It's not just another religious event—it's about community, inclusion, and marking a major cultural milestone that many have been watching for years.
Even if you're not local or religious, it's a huge moment for modern India's story.