Man awarded PS21,000 for being moved from 'back desk'

Walker had managed his branch since 2017

This case shows how even small changes at work—like where you sit—can send big signals about your role.

Walker had managed his branch since 2017, but when management gave his usual spot to a junior colleague amid poor communication about the move, it left him feeling sidelined.

The tribunal agreed that the move was both practically and symbolically a demotion.

After raising concerns and getting brushed off by management, Walker resigned—and even tried to take it back but wasn't allowed.

In March, the judge ruled in his favor, finding that poor communication and the handling of the situation amounted to constructive dismissal.