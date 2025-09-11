No helmet fine for car driver baffles netizens

Police officials admitted it was just "human error." A traffic officer had snapped the car for no-parking but accidentally attached it to a helmet violation ticket—something meant only for two-wheelers.

Such mix-ups have happened before

This mix-up isn't the first of its kind—it's happened before in places like Jhansi.

It points out how both tech and humans can mess up traffic enforcement.

For anyone who drives or rides, it's a reminder that mistakes happen and better checks are needed to keep things fair (and less confusing) for everyone.