No helmet fine for car driver baffles netizens
A Ghaziabad car owner was left puzzled after getting a traffic challan for "not wearing a helmet"—even though he was in his car, not on a bike.
The fine, issued on Monday, included a photo of his parked vehicle and quickly caught attention on social media.
Police admit mistake
Police officials admitted it was just "human error."
A traffic officer had snapped the car for no-parking but accidentally attached it to a helmet violation ticket—something meant only for two-wheelers.
Such mix-ups have happened before
This mix-up isn't the first of its kind—it's happened before in places like Jhansi.
It points out how both tech and humans can mess up traffic enforcement.
For anyone who drives or rides, it's a reminder that mistakes happen and better checks are needed to keep things fair (and less confusing) for everyone.