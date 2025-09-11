Next Article
Telangana CM proposes bullet train from Shamshabad to Chennai
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently suggested a new bullet train connecting Shamshabad (right by Hyderabad's airport) to Chennai.
He brought up the idea in a meeting with officials on Thursday, which would make travel between the two cities much faster and easier.
Reddy asks for proposals on new railway lines
Reddy also asked for proposals on new railway lines to boost regional connectivity.
Besides the bullet train, he suggested a line linking Bharat Future City, Amaravati, and Machilipatnam port—expected to drive economic growth and tie in with a planned greenfield highway.
There's even talk of a 'Regional Ring Rail' around Hyderabad to match the upcoming Regional Ring Road.