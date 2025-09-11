Next Article
SC collegium recommends new Chief Justices for 3 High Courts
Big shake-up in the judiciary: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended new Chief Justices for the Patna, Meghalaya, and Manipur High Courts.
Justice PB Bajanthri, currently acting as Patna's top judge, is set to become its permanent Chief Justice—pending government approval.
Other recommendations made by the collegium
Justice Soumen Sen from Calcutta High Court is in line to lead Meghalaya High Court, while Justice M Sunder from Madras High Court is being considered for Manipur.
The move aims to bring experienced leadership to these courts and keep things running smoothly across different regions.