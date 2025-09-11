IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru, nearby districts India Sep 11, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru—IMD has put out an orange alert for the city and nearby districts, warning of heavy rain between 11cm and 20cm.

Expect moderate showers, some thundershowers, and gusty winds up to 40km/h.

Authorities are asking everyone to be ready for possible power cuts, damage to houses, and possible uprooting of weak tree branches from the weather.