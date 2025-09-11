Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru, nearby districts
Heads up, Bengaluru—IMD has put out an orange alert for the city and nearby districts, warning of heavy rain between 11cm and 20cm.
Expect moderate showers, some thundershowers, and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
Authorities are asking everyone to be ready for possible power cuts, damage to houses, and possible uprooting of weak tree branches from the weather.
Rainfall recorded in the region
Bengaluru saw a solid 52.8mm of rain in just one day, while Tamaka in Kolar district topped the charts with 102mm. Kalburgi also got a hefty downpour at 72.5mm.
Over the next couple of days, more cloudy skies and heavy spells are likely across Bengaluru and several other Karnataka districts, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 27°C.