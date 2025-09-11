Obesity overtakes underweight as most common malnutrition form in children

The report found most students have easy access to packaged snacks (61%) and fast food or sugary drinks (55%) at school, while less than half can get fresh produce. Almost half also see ads for unhealthy foods inside their schools, making healthy eating even tougher.

Adult obesity rates are also rising

Obesity isn't just a kid issue—adult rates are rising fast too.

Between 2005-06 and 2019-21, obesity nearly doubled in women and more than doubled in men.

By 2030, over 27 million Indian kids and teens could be obese—making up about one in 10 cases worldwide.

UNICEF is urging the government to step in quickly with stronger rules on junk food marketing and healthier school environments to help turn things around.