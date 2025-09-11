Global childhood obesity rates surpass underweight rates for 1st time

UNICEF's 2025 report just dropped a big update: based on the latest data, obesity rates have now surpassed underweight rates among children aged 5-19 globally. About 188 million children—one in 10—are now living with obesity, up from just three percent in 2000 to 10 percent in 2025.

Pacific island nations hit hardest Obesity rates have overtaken underweight almost everywhere except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Pacific Island nations are seeing especially high numbers, with as high as 38% of kids affected.

The rise is linked to diets packed with ultra-processed foods and heavy marketing aimed at young people online.

Urgent action needed Childhood obesity isn't just about weight—it raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers later on.

It can also affect how kids grow and learn.

UNICEF is calling for urgent changes like banning junk food in schools and making healthy options easier to get.