Gujarat sends special train to flood-hit Punjab
On September 11, 2024, Gujarat showed up for flood-hit Punjab by sending a special train packed with 470 tons of essential supplies.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged it off from Gandhinagar, as Punjab struggles with severe flooding.
What's on board?
Think basics and beyond: 400 tons of food (like wheat flour, rice, onions, potatoes), plus milk powder and edible oil.
There's also 70 tons of medicines and 10,000 tents, 10,000 mosquito nets, and 10,000 bedsheets for shelter.
The train rolled out with posters featuring PM Modi and CM Patel—messages of support written in Punjabi, Gujarati, and Hindi.
₹5 crore each to Punjab, Chhattisgarh
Gujarat is pitching in ₹5 crore each to Punjab and Chhattisgarh from its Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help keep relief efforts going strong.
CM Patel to visit Banaskantha today
Meanwhile at home, northern Gujarat is still battling heavy rain.
CM Patel plans to visit Banaskantha to review local flood response efforts alongside Assembly Speaker Shanker Chaudhary.