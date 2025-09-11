Gujarat sends special train to flood-hit Punjab

What's on board?

Think basics and beyond: 400 tons of food (like wheat flour, rice, onions, potatoes), plus milk powder and edible oil.

There's also 70 tons of medicines and 10,000 tents, 10,000 mosquito nets, and 10,000 bedsheets for shelter.

The train rolled out with posters featuring PM Modi and CM Patel—messages of support written in Punjabi, Gujarati, and Hindi.