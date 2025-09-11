Next Article
Nepal rescue: Andhra Pradesh government helps people return home
The Andhra Pradesh government is actively helping its people stuck in Nepal get back home safely.
The rescue began on September 10, 2025, with 22 people brought into India through Bihar.
On September 11, a special flight airlifted another group from Simikot to the Nepalganj border.
Command center set up in Amaravati
This mission aims to bring back about 217 Telugus who were left stranded. The state has set up a command center in Amaravati and an emergency helpline in Delhi for smooth coordination.
With help from local officials and support from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, special flights are being arranged—133 people have already reached Kathmandu airport, and more are on their way home soon.