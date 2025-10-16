Ayodhya to launch world's first Ramayana-themed wax museum during Deepotsav

The museum is designed to take visitors on a chronological journey through the Ramayana. The ground floor showcases scenes from Lord Ram's childhood up to Sita's swayamvar, while the first floor portrays his exile, Sita's abduction, Lanka Dahan, and the Ram-Ravan battle. Visitors will be greeted by the fragrance of Treta Yuga along with continuous chanting of 'Ram Tarak Mantra' and Ram bhajans. A dedicated selfie spot has been set up next to the wax statue of Ram Lalla.

Construction details

Museum built by Kerala-based company Sunil Wax Museum

The museum will host up to 100 visitors at a time, with an entry fee of ₹100 per person. The museum has been constructed by Sunil Wax Museum. Designed in a South Indian architectural style, each wax figure is highlighted with dedicated lighting and crafted with precise attention. The project is operated in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Ayodhya, with 12% of the museum's revenue going directly to the civic body for the development of Ayodhya.