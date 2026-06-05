Azim Premji University says Chennai will warm 1°C by 2040

Indian coastal fisheries and ecosystems threatened

It's not just Chennai: almost 40 coastal districts across India could face similar temperature jumps.

For Tamil Nadu, places like Nagapattinam may get up to 20% more northeast monsoon rain, while spots like Rameswaram and Thoothukudi are already feeling the effects of warmer seas and changing winds.

These shifts don't just mean hotter days: they threaten local ecosystems and make life tougher for fishing communities who rely on stable weather and healthy oceans.