Azim Premji University says Chennai will warm 1°C by 2040
Chennai is set to get noticeably hotter, with summer temperatures expected to climb by 1 degree Celsius by 2040, according to a recent Azim Premji University study.
The report also points out that the city could see 12% more southwest monsoon intensity compared to the 1960s, a big shift for anyone living along the coast.
Indian coastal fisheries and ecosystems threatened
It's not just Chennai: almost 40 coastal districts across India could face similar temperature jumps.
For Tamil Nadu, places like Nagapattinam may get up to 20% more northeast monsoon rain, while spots like Rameswaram and Thoothukudi are already feeling the effects of warmer seas and changing winds.
These shifts don't just mean hotter days: they threaten local ecosystems and make life tougher for fishing communities who rely on stable weather and healthy oceans.