Bangladesh delegation joins Kolkata's Vijay Diwas celebrations

More about the celebrations

The "Ride for Valour" rally just wrapped up after covering 1,350km to salute the heroes of 1971. Riders—both military and civilian—traveled through cities like Guwahati and Siliguri before finishing with a ceremonial ride in Kolkata.

Vijay Diwas itself is marked every December 16, remembering those who served. This year includes Bangladeshi freedom fighters joining in.