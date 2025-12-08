Next Article
Bangladesh delegation joins Kolkata's Vijay Diwas celebrations
India
A special 20-member team from Bangladesh—including army officers and Mukti Yoddhas (freedom fighters)—is heading to Kolkata for this year's Vijay Diwas on December 15-16.
The event, organized by the Indian Army's Eastern Command, honors India's victory in the 1971 war.
Highlights include a Military Tattoo and a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William.
More about the celebrations
The "Ride for Valour" rally just wrapped up after covering 1,350km to salute the heroes of 1971. Riders—both military and civilian—traveled through cities like Guwahati and Siliguri before finishing with a ceremonial ride in Kolkata.
Vijay Diwas itself is marked every December 16, remembering those who served. This year includes Bangladeshi freedom fighters joining in.